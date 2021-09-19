Rugby Championship

21m ago

add bookmark

All Blacks to take Boks' No 1 ranking but coach Foster says winning Tests more important

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
All Blacks coach Ian Foster. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
All Blacks coach Ian Foster. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

All Blacks coach Ian Foster insists winning Test matches is all that matters, downplaying their return to the top of the world rankings as "not on our minds at all".

New Zealand will be confirmed as number one when the new rankings are released this week after their 36-13 victory over Argentina in Brisbane on Saturday, dethroning South Africa for the first time since late 2018.

They received major assistance from the Wallabies, who stunned the Springboks 30-17, backing up from their 28-26 Rugby Championship win the week before.

"It's not on our mind at all," Foster said of the ranking.

"I'm not saying that to downplay it. We're about to play South Africa next week, we'll get excited about that.

"We're more interested in winning a Test match than where we sit [in the rankings].

"If we focus too much on the other thing, we'll get tripped up and won't be there for very long and that doesn't interest us either," he added.

The bonus-point victory over Los Pumas all but sealed the Rugby Championship for New Zealand, who face the Springboks in Townsville next week - the 100th Test between the two sides - ahead of a return leg on the Gold Coast.

With a 10-point deficit in the table, South Africa must win with a bonus point on Saturday to keep their slim title hopes alive.

"It'll be a torrid game, they always are," said Foster. "I saw about 50-odd minutes of that game (South Africa's loss to the Wallabies on Saturday) to know what's coming.

"It's probably the first time South Africa have played against a team that's played with a lot of tempo in the last two years. I think they'll learn a lot from that."

Importantly, Foster was delighted with how his largely inexperienced team overcame Argentina, having gone into the game with wholesale changes, resting key players and trying out new combinations.

While their execution was top-notch in the first-half, taking a 24-3 lead into the break, they lost some momentum after the interval as Argentina grew in confidence.

Foster said he was encouraged by the form shown by younger players like Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tupou Vaa'i, Hoskins Sotutu and Ethan Blackadder, and the experience had been good for them.

"We've got to be a lot more ruthless when we do create stuff, because we left a few points out there," he said.

"Overall, I think it was good for our newer players to feel that pressure and that tension, and I thought that fourth quarter will be gold for us because you realise you never have anyone beaten at Test level.

"If you don't finish up when you've got a chance, you're in for a bunfight, and we had our hands full in that last quarter against Argentina."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Australia
Argentina
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 02 Oct 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 18 Sep 21
Argentina 13
New Zealand 36
Sat 18 Sep 21
Australia 30
South Africa 17
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
4
4
20
2. South Africa
4
2
10
3. Australia
4
2
9
4. Argentina
4
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo