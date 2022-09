All Blacks trounce Wallabies, leave Springboks with mountain to climb

The All Blacks thumped the Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy.

New Zealand's bonus-point win saw them go five points clear at the top of the standings. Their points difference is now 39 better than South Africa's.

This means the Springboks need to beat Argentina with a bonus-point - and at least 39 points - at Kings Park later on Saturday.

Permutations: In the scenario of the All Blacks and Springboks having the same points difference (39), Sanzaar rules dictate that points difference head-to-head between the teams during the season will determine the winner. More wins won't be a factor too because both sides would be equal on that front too. In this scenario, the title will go to South Africa because they boast a cumulative 49-45 score over New Zealand in their two matches (26-10 and 23-35)

Tries by Will Jordan, Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock and Samisoni Taukei'aho plus a first-half penalty try at Eden Park kept New Zealand top of the table in the final round of matches.

The hosts earned their third straight win in emphatic style.

The Wallabies also saw their horror record at Eden Park extended to 23 straight defeats against New Zealand dating back to 1986.

Australia only had the consolation of converted tries by Folau Fainga'a and Jordan Petaia in front of a sell-out crowd of 47 000 in Auckland.

The visitors paid dearly for their ill-discipline in the first half as forwards Jed Holloway and David Porecki were both sent to the sin bin as New Zealand built up a 17-0 lead at the break.

Australia had Holloway yellow carded after just two minutes for a tip tackle on All Blacks flanker Dalton Papali'i.

Yet the All Blacks failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage and only broke the deadlock when Richie Mo'unga converted a penalty after 22 minutes.

Jordan then grabbed his 21st try in as many Tests with a moment of magic.

The fleet-footed winger hit the line at pace and rode the despairing tackle of Petaia by hitting the gas to cross.

Mo'unga added the conversion and persistent All Blacks pressure caused the Australian defence to buckle again soon after.

Wallabies hooker Porecki was shown a yellow card for dragging down a maul on their line and Irish referee Andrew Brace awarded a penalty try to make it 17-0 at half-time.

New Zealand's captain Whitelock was awarded a close-range converted try, even though replays suggested he was prevented from grounding the ball.

Mo'unga converted a penalty to put New Zealand 27-0 up before Taylor was shunted over for the fourth try which sealed the bonus-point win.

Australia conjured a try from nothing for Fainga'a before the All Blacks threw bodies into a driving maul and Taukei'aho touched down off the back to put the hosts 37-7 up.

Mo'unga, who was near flawless with the boot all night, added a late penalty before Petaia crossed for Australia's second try just before the whistle.

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Dalton Papali'i, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Samuel Whitelock (captain), 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23 Sevu Reece

Australia

15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Lalakai Foketi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Pete Samu, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Pone Fa'amausili, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia