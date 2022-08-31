Another Kiwi ref for Wallabies v Springboks

A New Zealand referee will again take charge of the Rugby Championship encounter between Australia and South Africa.



Ben O'Keeffe will take the whistle in Sydney on Saturday, with last weekend's referee in Adelaide, Paul Williams, an assistant referee this week.

Frenchman Tual Trainini is the other assistant referee, while Kiwi Brendon Pickerill will again be the television match official (TMO).

Williams copped flak for his officiating during last weekend's Test, which the Wallabies won 25-17 in Adelaide. Debatable incidents included the controversial last-gasp tackle of Marika Koroibete to deny Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi a try, and the yellow card dished out to Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for "slapping" opposite number Nic White in the face at a scrum.

Saturday's Test at Allianz Stadium kicks off at 11:35 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant







