Argentina rock All Blacks to secure stunning, historic Tri Nations win

Argentina have stunned New Zealand in their Tri Nations match in Sydney, running out 25-15 winners in a pulsating encounter.

Argentina opened the scoring through a Nicolas Sanchez penalty in the fifth minute for a 3-0 lead.

Richie Mo'unga brought the scores level in the 11th minute with a penalty of his own before Sanchez scored the first try of the match in the 19th minute collecting a loose ball to get over the line for a try which he converted.

That gave Argentina a 13-3 lead with Sanchez addint to it in the 26th minute with another three points thanks to his accurate boot.

A further penalty by Sanchez followed before half-time as the Pumas went into the shed 16-3 up.

The second half saw Sanchez extend the lead to 19-3 with yet another penalty as All Black indiscipline continued to cost them.

That sizable Argentinian advantage finally spurred New Zealand into action and they grabbed a much-needed try in the 53rd from a driving maul as captain Sam Cane scored and Mo'unga converted to make the score 19-10 to the Pumas.

Sanchez again stepped up in the 58th minute to slot yet another penalty as Argentina led 22-10 with just a quarter of the match left.

A desperate All Blacks side then threw everything at Argentina but the Pumas defence was nothing short of sublime.

Sanchez put the match beyond doubt in the 77th minute with his sixth penalty which meant at 25-10, the All Blacks would need to score three times in the final three minutes.

They did manage a try after the hooter had sounded with Caleb Clarke powering over for an unconverted score.

That, however, couldn't stop the Pumas players jubilation at the final whistle.

Scorers:

All Blacks 15 (3)

Tries: Sam Cane, Caleb Clarke

Conversion: Richie Mo'unga

Penalties: Richie Mo'unga

Argentina 25 (16)

Tries: Nicolas Sanchez

Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez

Penalties: Nicolas Sanchez (6)

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Damian McKenzie

Argentina

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo

Substitutes: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Lucio Cinti, 23 Santiago Cordero