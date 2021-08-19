Argentina shrug off Rugby Championship fixture chaos: 'If we have to go to Europe, we will'

Argentina won't be unduly inconvenienced by having to adapt to different travel plans as Sanzaar scrambles to salvage the Rugby Championship.

Planning for the tournament has been thrown into disarray by Perth's unwillingness to host the rest of the tournament due to a Covid-19 spike in Australia.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma says his team is now accustomed to uncertainty and would travel anywhere.

The Springboks and Pumas, who tackle each other for a consecutive weekend in Gqeberha on Saturday, currently both don't know where they're travelling to after the match.

This follows the news that Perth is no longer willing to host the remainder of the tournament due to Australia's escalating Covid-19 outbreak.

The teams were scheduled to travel to Western Australia on a chartered flight.

Various contingency plans have been mooted, including jetting off to Europe and playing double-headers in "host" cities such as Paris, London, Cardiff and Dublin.

But the tight schedule and massive logistical considerations are a problem.

"We're all going, we're just not sure where," Mario Ledesma, the Pumas coach, said on Thursday following his team announcement.

"The uncertainty isn't really something (that's troubling us) because everything is uncertain. South Africa and Argentina can both relate to this.

"We both have countries that are suffering under Covid, economically and socially. We have the same type of problems. We can't imagine those hardships when we're still privileged enough to be playing in bubbles in a world that is upside down."

As a result, Ledesma and his charges are open to any possibility.

"There is uncertainty. If we have to go to Europe or stay in South Africa, we'll stay here. If we have to move, we'll move. No problems," he said.

Last year's Rugby Championship, controversially skipped by the Springboks, was played under strict protocols in Sydney and an overseas leg with restrictions would be a new challenge for Jacques Nienaber's troops.

However, their experience of bubble life over the past six weeks will help to an extent.

"Obviously it was pretty hard in Australia last year. We couldn't go out of our rooms and were only allowed to go out for training. We were very much isolated," said Ledesma.

"That was hard. Since we've been here, we've been in several other bubbles in Wales and Romania. I'm not saying we're getting used to it, it's always going to be difficult.

"But I don't believe the conditions are going to change that much."

Kick-off is at 17:05.