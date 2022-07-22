Rugby Championship

1h ago

Aussie ref for Springboks v All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Angus Gardner. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Angus Gardner. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Australia's Angus Gardner will referee the Springboks' opening Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 6 August.

World Rugby announced the officials for the competition, which runs from 6 August to 24 September, late on Thursday.

The global governing body appointed 12 referees to take charge of the matches within a team of 26 match officials, including assistant referees and television match officials.

Scotland's Mike Adamson, Georgia's Nika Amashukeli and New Zealand's James Doleman will make their competition debuts, while Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will referee in the Rugby Championship for first time since 2018.

The Springboks' other matches will be refereed by England's Luke Pearce (v New Zealand in Johannesburg on 13 August), a trio of Kiwis in Paul Williams (v Australia in Adelaide on 27 August), Ben O'Keeffe (v Australia in Sydney on 3 September), and Doleman (v Argentina in Buenos Aires on 17 September); and Australia's Damon Murphy (v Argentina in Durban on 24 September).

Word Rugby said the selections were made after a review of match official performances across recent Tests.

South Africa's Jaco Peyper was one of a small group of experienced referees who were given a break for this competition, while Marius van der Westhuizen has been appointed as TMO for the two matches between the Pumas and Wallabies in Argentina.

Full list of Rugby Championship match official appointments

World Rugby match officials selection committee chairperson Graham Mourie commented: "We have a group of very committed and talented match officials who, like players, continually work on their game through a robust, team-driven 360 degree review process. As we move closer to France 2023, our focus continues to be on consistent officiating of the clear and obvious with a particular emphasis on safety, speed and space."



Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby championshipherman mostertangus gardnerrugby
