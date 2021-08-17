Bok assistant coach calls for better execution in second Argentina Test

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says they need to execute better in Saturday's second Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.

The Boks won the first Test 32-12, but it was clear that it was a work-in-progress performance from a much-changed side.

The Springboks will name their match-day 23 for the second Test on Tuesday.

Better execution is what Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids is calling for ahead of Saturday's second Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.

While the Springboks gained the three tries without reply that allowed them to gallop away with the bonus-point win, Davids said they can do better.

The Boks fielded a much-changed side in last week's 32-12 win against the Pumas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but still came away with the required success.

Further changes are expected when the match-day 23 for Saturday's Test is announced on Tuesday afternoon, but Davids said they'll try to maintain their high training standards.

"Our execution wasn't always where we wanted it to be, but our players are always focussed on finding solutions," Davids said.

"We got better as the game went on, especially in the scrums and the lineouts. Our target is to set our own standards and internally focus on what we can do better.

"Also, how can we consistently ensure that our standards can be achieved in practice so they can flow into the game on Saturday."

A facet of the game where both sides were deadlocked was the rolling maul. They didn't get much purchase from it, something the Springboks would have been proud of considering they conceded two maul tries against the British & Irish Lions.

With those tries being the only ones the Boks have conceded in five Tests this year, Davids said they've wised up in that department.

"We look at the two tries we conceded, and they had little to do with a lack of effort," Davids said.

"One would say it was a small lack in concentration and going slightly outwards in terms of our system.

"Those are things we've looked at and rectified. If you look at last week's performance, the forwards stepped up in that.

"It's now something that we have to do consistently in order to get the right results."