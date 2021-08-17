1h ago

add bookmark

Bok assistant coach calls for better execution in second Argentina Test

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids
Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
  • Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says they need to execute better in Saturday's second Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.
  • The Boks won the first Test 32-12, but it was clear that it was a work-in-progress performance from a much-changed side.
  • The Springboks will name their match-day 23 for the second Test on Tuesday.

Better execution is what Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids is calling for ahead of Saturday's second Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.

While the Springboks gained the three tries without reply that allowed them to gallop away with the bonus-point win, Davids said they can do better.

The Boks fielded a much-changed side in last week's 32-12 win against the Pumas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but still came away with the required success.

Further changes are expected when the match-day 23 for Saturday's Test is announced on Tuesday afternoon, but Davids said they'll try to maintain their high training standards.

"Our execution wasn't always where we wanted it to be, but our players are always focussed on finding solutions," Davids said.

"We got better as the game went on, especially in the scrums and the lineouts. Our target is to set our own standards and internally focus on what we can do better.

"Also, how can we consistently ensure that our standards can be achieved in practice so they can flow into the game on Saturday."

A facet of the game where both sides were deadlocked was the rolling maul. They didn't get much purchase from it, something the Springboks would have been proud of considering they conceded two maul tries against the British & Irish Lions.

With those tries being the only ones the Boks have conceded in five Tests this year,  Davids said they've wised up in that department.

"We look at the two tries we conceded, and they had little to do with a lack of effort," Davids said.

"One would say it was a small lack in concentration and going slightly outwards in terms of our system.

"Those are things we've looked at and rectified. If you look at last week's performance, the forwards stepped up in that.

"It's now something that we have to do consistently in order to get the right results."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipdeon davidsgqeberharugby
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
64% - 203 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
20% - 65 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
9% - 29 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
7% - 22 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo