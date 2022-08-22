Bok backline for Adelaide Test: Gelant in inside lane for No 14 jersey?





Warrick Gelant appears to be in the inside lane to wear the Springbok No 14 jersey in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Adelaide.

With Cheslin Kolbe (fractured cheekbone), Kurt-Lee Arendse (suspended) and Jesse Kriel (concussion) all sidelined, the Boks have to pick a new starting right wing for this weekend's encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

Bulls teenager Canan Moodie was drafted into the 34-man Bok squad as wing cover, but it appears as though Gelant is being considered for a starting spot.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday Gelant’s experienced could see him crack the nod.

However, the report added that the Springbok coaches wanted to make "creative" team selections in the matches against Australia and Argentina, with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

This means that there could be a temptation to continue with the backline combination that finished the Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

In this scenario, Lukhanyo Am - who moved from outside centre to replace Kriel early in the game - would continue at wing, while Damian Willemse and Damian de Allende would form a new-look midfield, with Willie le Roux at fullback.

Moodie is the other option, but he is yet to play a Test.

Nienaber will name his starting XV later on Monday, with Saturday's Test kicking off at 07:30 (SA time).

Springbok touring squad:

Props: Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Wasps), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster)

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies ( Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Outside backs: Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Warrick Gelant (Racing 92)

Utility Backs: Damian Willemse (Stormers), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Frans Steyn (Cheetahs)








