Bok boss Nienaber worried about burnout as Euro club season looms large

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they're trying their best to ensure that players are in excellent playing condition.

The Boks complete their Rugby Championship programme on Saturday when they host Argentina at Kings Park.

There's still the United Rugby Championship, the Top 14, Gallagher Premiership and the Heineken Champions Cup that'll keep Bok players busy for their clubs and franchises.

In Durban

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they've also got their player workloads under strict supervision as the Bok international season winds down while the franchise one in South Africa and Europe kicks into gear.

The Springboks play Argentina in their last Rugby Championship fixture for the year at Kings Park on Saturday, but will still have to embark on their end-of-year tour to Europe.

While there will be a short break for most players, there's still the matter of the United Rugby Championship that's taking place at the moment.

There's also the big matter of the Heineken Champions Cup that will definitely demand the use of Springbok players to counter the English and French threats.

READ | Buenos Aires blueprint key to another bonus-point victory for Boks, says Beast Mtawarira

Nienaber said they do as much as they can to keep players fresh and rotate the squad, but only proper season alignment will make things easier for players.

'We do what we can'

"It's something that we'll have to manage, but I know there are players who have a cap on the number of games that they can play," Nienaber said.

"We try to manage them as best as possible, which is why the 'Bomb Squad' is so important. A guy like Steven Kitshoff is getting half of the exposure other props would be getting because of our depth.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

"However, we would still like to manage their load. Someone like Pieter-Steph du Toit hasn't played in the last two games and for the Bloem Test, we almost rotated the whole squad.

"We try to manage the game load from a national team point of view, but hopefully, not to the detriment of the squad and performance."

"If we could align the seasons, that could be perfect for us, but something like that is miles above my pay-grade," Nienaber said.

"We do what we can do from our side."

ALSO READ | Bok coach Nienaber steers clear of ref bashing: 'We trust the officiating'

The Springboks stand on the cusp of a Rugby Championship title, but they'll need to beat Argentina convincingly for that to happen.

The fact that they won 36-20 in Buenos Aires last week was sufficient, especially with the bonus-point, but the margin should have been wider.

The Boks led 22-6 at the break, but were manhandled by the Pumas to a point where the lead was cut down to two points before the visitors ran away with the game.

Nienaber has all the respect for Argentina, especially when he knows what they did to Australia at home and New Zealand away.

"Argentina is an experienced side, so they know what Test match rugby is about," Nienaber said.

"They're building towards the World Cup, and they have a very good coaching staff, along with good plans.

"They're a physical side, so we got exactly what we expected from them, especially in that second half and we spoke about that."



