Bok camp rallies behind Eben, Jaden ahead of All Blacks clash: 'We're a family,' says Stick

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said their hearts and minds have been with Eben Etzebeth this week as they prepared for Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Auckland.

The stand-in Bok captain lost his father on Tuesday, but remained with the team and will lead them in their first Test in Auckland since 2017.

Etzebeth is the second Bok player in recent weeks to lose a parent, with Jaden Hendrikse's father, Brian, also passing away recently.

Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Halfback Jaden Hendrikse, who is the elder brother of Lions pivot Jordan, lost their father Brian recently.

Jaden left the Bok camp ahead of last week's Test against the Wallabies in Pretoria and hasn't been part of the squad.

Etzebeth remained in New Zealand with the team and will be leading them out at the Mount Smart Stadium in what will be the Springboks' first Test in Auckland in six years.

Stick said that, as a team, they've bound together and looked after their brothers in their time of need and, if there's a player who carried his heart on his sleeve in terms of playing on to honour his father's memory, it was Etzebeth.

Teams: New Zealand 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Dalton Papali'i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 Caleb Clarke South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Etzebeth didn't take part in Friday's pre-match press conference that generally includes the captain, with Bongi Mbonambi taking his place at the top-table.

"Eben's loss is also part of our loss because we are a family. It's very sad, so condolences to him and his family," Stick said.

"We're with him and if there's one thing about us as a team, we're always there for each other in the tough times.

"We know the focus this week is about him and his dad, but in our camp, we also lost Jaden's dad and as a team, we're always there to support the guys.

"We've done everything in our power to ensure we're there for Eben and that's also the reason why he's playing.

"He made a decision to play this week and I probably think he wants to do it."

The game kicks off at 09:05 (SA time) on Saturday.