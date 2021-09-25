Bok captain Kolisi after All Blacks defeat: 'I don't know where it went wrong'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was at a loss for words to describe how they lost the 100th Test against the All Blacks.

Jacques Nienaber's side went down 19-17, with the Boks playing some of their best rugby since the British and Irish Lions series.

Kolisi said the defeat hurt him.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was at a loss for words to describe how they lost the 100th Test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

The Boks went down 19-17 and despite conceding an early try, the Springboks, as error-strewn as they were, regrouped and played some of their best rugby in the Rugby Championship.

For some stages, they were better than the All Blacks, but couldn't fully translate their dominance into points.

Kolisi felt that they did everything right and didn't quite know what let them down at the end of the day.

"I can't tell you. I can't fault my teammates and I can't fault our coaches with the preparation. I can't tell you where it went wrong in the game," Kolisi said.

"I felt our plan worked. They contested our mauls really well, and I thought our scrums were really good. I don't know where it went wrong; we'll have to look at the video."

The loss to the All Blacks, the 60th the Boks have conceded in the 100 games played between the sides, hurt the Springbok captain.

"It does hurt, but we can't think too far ahead with regards to what we want to leave behind. We're focusing on what we need right now. The loss does hurt," Kolisi said.

"I thought we prepared as well as we could for this week and that's all we could focus on. Losing this game was hard because we felt we were in there.

"We dominated the set-pieces and were good in the scrums, but we hardly look too far into the future.

"The results will come. We can't control that, but we can control how we prepare and that's an important process."