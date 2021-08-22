Bok centre on gameplan criticisms: 'We know what works for us'

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said their style of rugby remains profitable for the team.

While only scoring two second-half tries, South Africa easily beat Argentina 29-10 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Am said the Springboks' excellent forwards have laid a brilliant platform for them.

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said the team are happy to stick to their way of playing rugby because it is profitable for them.



In beating Argentina 29-10 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, the Springboks scored two tries, but unlike last week's 32-12 win, they missed out on the bonus point while also conceding a late try.

Am said he understands when people call for the Boks to play a faster and open game, but said playing to their forward strength has worked for them.

"As a team, we know where we're strong and what works for us, even though some people may clamour for a fast-paced and open game," Am said.

"What we do have as the Springboks is exceptional forward strength and that's not something every team can boast about.

"It's just a case of using our forward strength to create attacking opportunities for the backs and for the forwards.

"We come back with victories with the way we play, so it does work for us."

Am said their much-maligned style of play has been able to factor in the different blends of players Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has at his disposal.

"The way we play complements what we want to do and it works for us because we are able to put teams under pressure," Am said

"We are able to create points-scoring opportunities with the way we play and they're spread between forwards and backs."