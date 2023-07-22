Bok coach confident NZ loss is behind them: 'We've done everything we could to find solutions'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is confident the errors they made against New Zealand have been fixed.

All the focus is now on next weekend's Test against Argentina in Johannesburg.

For them to have a shot at the Rugby Championship title, The Boks will hope the Wallabies beat the All Blacks.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they've put last weekend's 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland behind them.

All the focus is now on next weekend's final Rugby Championship encounter against Argentina at Ellis Pak in Johannesburg.

READ | Elton still in business? Nienaber doesn't rule out Springbok game time for fringe pivot

The full Springbok squad assembled in camp on Wednesday after a two-day break for the players who featured in New Zealand.

"The last two days were very important in the sense that we had a chance to do an honest assessment about what went wrong against New Zealand and to identify what we need to correct in our game going into our final match of the competition and the World Cup warm-up games," Nienaber said on Friday.

The Bok mentor added that he was confident that the mistakes made against the All Blacks had been addressed.

"We were bitterly disappointed with last week's performance, and we are well aware of the fact that we can't make the same errors if we want to get our season back on track and build momentum.

"We've done everything we could to find solutions to the errors we made last week, and we've already started working on it at our field sessions, so we can now put that behind us and move forward."

The Boks had four training sessions and a few gym sessions before getting the weekend off.

"When we reassemble on Sunday our focus will be purely on Argentina, so we'll hit the ground running again from Monday," Nienaber added.

They will continue their preparations in Pretoria early next week, before making the short trip to Johannesburg on Wednesday where they will wrap up their on-field work.

The Boks still have an outside chance of wining the Rugby Championship, but they'll be hoping the Wallabies do them a favour.

For the Boks to win the title, they must hope the All Blacks lose to the Wallabies. A win and a draw will seal the title for New Zealand.

Rugby Championship permutations: Springboks need massive favour from Wallabies to win title

Even a losing bonus point would be enough for the Kiwis to be crowned champions, as their win over South Africa would see them finish top. A losing bonus point would take New Zealand to 10 log points. The second-placed Boks can also get to 10 points with a bonus point win over Argentina in Johannesburg, but their loss in Auckland would leave them second.