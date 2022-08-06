Bok coach Nienaber reacts to All Black triumph: 'We're not the finished product'





Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber remained stoic despite a landmark success, saying they were still a work in progress.

The Springboks rocked up physically to dismember the All Blacks 26-10 at the Mbombela Stadium, recording their first home win in eight years against them.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was also impressed with how they retained their defensive discipline throughout the game.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber remained stoically focused on wanting to get better for next week's second Test against the All Blacks despite their comprehensive hoodoo-destroying 26-10 win at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Boks looked like they did everything right, despite losing the first try scorer Kurt-Lee Arendse in the 75th-minute to a red card.

Nienaber was chuffed with the win that allowed the Springboks to enjoy their first home success against the All Blacks in eight years, but added the areas of improvement they need to look after to complete an unprecedented clean sweep.

"I don't think we're a finished product yet. We did a good assessment after the Wales series and I think we've improved," Nienaber said.

"We built on the stuff that that we felt needed to be improved on from the Wales series, but we're not a finished product yet.

"We've always wanted to win every single game, but for us, it's also about improving on the goals that we've set out for ourselves."

Nienaber, who celebrated his second All Black win as Bok coach and his third overall as part of the Bok managed group since 2018, said their tailor-made plans came off.

"We spoke about pitching up with intensity during the week and trying to be accurate with what we've planned," he said.

"I thought we did that well. We had good intensity and I thought we executed our plans very well."

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi zeroed in on the more technical aspects, saying their accurate kicking game and aggressive defence prevented the All Blacks from expressing themselves.

He too cautioned on how they need to be better for next week at Ellis Park, but was happy with how they never lost their defensive discipline.

"The biggest thing was to make sure we got to the contestable kicks and because they have so many game-breakers, it was important that we remained disciplined enough to close down their opportunities," Kolisi said.

"They had one early in the second half, but I was impressed with how the guys snuffed that one out and how we played with 14 men.

"They're a dangerous team from anywhere on the field, but I thought we had good discipline and we stuck to what we wanted to do."



