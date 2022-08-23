Bok coach not concerned by Warrick Gelant's move to No 14: 'He knows our system'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Warrick Gelant won't be a fish out of water when he starts at right wing against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Gelant has been used at wing before as the No 15 berth has been filled by Willie le Roux in the past, but is owned by Damian Willemse at the moment.

Gelant's success at fullback was critical to the Stormers' success in the United Rugby Championship.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Warrick Gelant's previous experience at wing will come in handy during Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Gelant will be playing in his 11th Test and his fourth start at wing as Nienaber grapples with thinning depth at right wing.

Cheslin Kolbe and S'bu Nkosi have been sidelined by injuries while Kurt-Lee Arendse serves his suspension for his Mbombela mid-air collision with Beauden Barrett.

Jesse Kriel had a run against New Zealand at Ellis Park, but the concussion he sustained in that game has played a part in him being ruled out against the team that he made his debut against.

The depth issue at right wing is a concern for Nienaber, but Gelant's presence in the team has given Nienaber some respite.

"It's a nice opportunity for Warrick and he's been part of our group for quite some time now," Nienaber said.

"He's played at wing for us and he knows our system as a 15 and a 14. We would have loved to give him [a chance] at 15.

"We've had some serious bad luck with injuries at right wing. We've lost players to injuries and suspension in the position.

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

"It's impossible to plan for so many injuries in one position and we're at fifth-level deep in terms of playing guys at 14."

With Damian Willemse starting at 15, the Bok coaching group has for the second time this season recreated the attacking combination that created United Rugby Championship winning magic for the Stormers.

Willemse operated at No 12 for John Dobson's side, but Gelant, in an interchangeable role, appeared as and when the attacking opportunity demanded for the Stormers.

Nienaber admitted that Willemse, despite not playing much at No 15 for his franchise, has excelled in the position while Gelant won't be lost at right wing.

"Damian has really excelled at 15 and he's really taken his opportunity," Nienaber said.

"He's really tried to make that position and he's performing very well at fullback. From a tactical perspective, there isn't a big difference between 15 and 14.

"Kurt-Lee plays at fullback for the Bulls, but plays at 14 for us and played well for us there. We're looking forward to their chemistry."



