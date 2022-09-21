20m ago

Bok flank Du Toit knows soft moments can cost them title against Argentina


Khanyiso Tshwaku

  • Springbok loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit said they can't afford to have a soft moment like they did in the second half against Argentina.
  • When Du Toit starts against Argentina on Saturday in what is a crucial Rugby Championship game at Kings Park, it will be his 10th Test against Argentina.
  • The Boks need to win the game by a wide margin to stand any chance of winning the Rugby Championship title.

In Durban

Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was an interested spectator in last week's 36-20 win against Argentina, but knows they can't afford the same second-half lapse in concentration that allowed the hosts to fight back.

At 22-6 up, the Boks were on course for a big win that would have widened their points difference enough to top the Rugby Championship log.

However, the nuggety Pumas pulled the game back to 22-20 before the Boks pulled away in the last six minutes when they had a full complement of players.

Du Toit said they may have slipped into an unnecessary comfort zone that they can't afford to go into with the tournament at stake.

"It could have been a bit of concentration because when we lost it, we went into a bit of a comfort zone," Du Toit said. "That's something you don't want to get into because that prevents you from sticking to the game plan.

"Sticking to the game plan is probably the one thing that'll help us get to our achievements."

Du Toit has been on the losing side in three of the nine matches he's played against Argentina, so he's acutely aware of underestimating them.

Springbok team

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Argentina may have blown hot and cold in this year's Rugby Championship, but the wins against Australia at home and New Zealand away have kept them in the hunt.

They've won in South Africa, but that was seven years ago.

Du Toit played in that game and while the Pumas may have gone through structural and coaching changes since then, they remain a tricky side.

"What makes them dangerous is that they have guys who play to their strengths," Du Toit said.

"They also have guys who love to do the dirty work, along with guys who play towards the ball, hit the rucks at all times, and try to intimidate you.

"They also help each other to ensure they play towards the ball."

Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksrugby championshippieter-steph du toitdurbanrugby
