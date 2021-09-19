Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard credits Wallabies for having done their homework

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard says the Wallabies had done their homework on them in the time they haven't played against each other.

In beating the Springboks 30-17 in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday, the Wallabies inflicted a second consecutive defeat on the Boks

Pollard did not have the best of games in both Tests.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard said the Wallabies did their homework on them that paid off in the 30-17 win for Dave Rennie's side in Brisbane.

The second successive defeat against the Wallabies meant the Boks have only beaten Australia twice in Brisbane in 50 years.

Their last win at the ground was the 38-12 win in 2013, with Saturday's loss being SA's fourth consecutive one at Suncorp Stadium.

Pollard said Australia countered them at every point and they were not clinical enough. The 13-point loss meant the Boks have now gone eight years without a win in Australia.

Pollard had a second consecutive stinker in Australia, with last week's sub-standard kicking display followed up by a defensively unsound showing that saw the pivot miss two tackles that led to Australia's first two tries.

The Boks' defensive standards have slipped in the past two weeks, with 20 tackles missed on Saturday.

"I think they did a brilliant job in terms of analysing us. They were up for the game and they really had good plans in place," Pollard said.

"We also had good plans, but they executed better. Both sides came with their own strategies for the weekend, but they did things a bit better.

"Those are small margins, but in Test match rugby, they can turn into a 30-17 loss. We knew what was coming and knew how to counter it, we weren't clinical enough and didn't execute well enough."