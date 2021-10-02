Bok leader Siya Kolisi hurt by multiple Oz and AB defeats, vows to get them right on Saturday

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said it wasn't a nice feeling losing three consecutive tests.

They last experienced such an indignity under Allister Coetzee in 2016 when they lost four consecutive Tests.

They'll have to beat the All Blacks in Gold Coast on Saturday to avoid equalling that unwanted record.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the multiple defeats they've endured in Australia have taken some getting used to, but they can't throw in the towel with one game left.

That particular match is Saturday's 101st clash against the All Blacks at the CBUS Super Stadium in Gold Coast where their Rugby Championship tour began last month.

They lost last week's 100th match against the All Black 19-17, but also suffered two defeats against Australia.

Kolisi's improved significantly in each game and said they'll leave everything on the field when they face the All Blacks.

"We're not used to losing like this, especially under the current management and when one also looks at the hard work that we put in," Kolisi said.

"We can't give up now and we're going to give the game everything that we've got. This week was painful because of how we lost and how well we played.

"That game's past now. We've put in the hard work and we'll leave everything on the field on Saturday."

While it rang true that the Springboks were wasteful with their opportunities, they were also contained at the mauls.

Their box-kicking led to their only try, but Kolisi felt it was a facet that they could get even better in.

"We looked at the mauls and saw what we could fix. At the end of the day, we can't control officiating," Kolisi said.

"My responsibility as the captain is to speak to the ref, but we looked at our game and we saw where we could be better.

"The box kick is a weapon of ours, so hopefully, one can be better and our game plan takes us to where we want to be."

While Kolisi had said they'll try their best to take whatever chance comes their way, he was steadfast in keeping their game plan the same.

Kolisi highlighted the example of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England where their kicking game and ability to snaffle turnovers saw them score tries through Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe.

"We're not going to change our game plan, but we'll make better use of the opportunities in front of us," Kolisi said.

"We do what we do so we can get into positions where we can play rugby. If you look at the World Cup we did the same thing.

"That's how we scored our tries. It wasn't because of amazing rugby. We created turnovers and we were able to score.

"Our kicking game gets us to create mismatches, an example being Kolbe's try in the World Cup final.

"We're just not taking those opportunities and that's what we're looking at because they're not going to be presented all the time."

Teams New Zealand 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Ardie Savea (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Damian McKenzie South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Kick-off is at 12:05.