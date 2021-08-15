20m ago

add bookmark

Bok newbie Jasper Wiese happy to thrive while Duane Vermeulen recovers

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku in Gqeberha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jasper Wiese. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Jasper Wiese. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok number eight Jasper Wiese said he's learning a lot from the experienced Duane Vermeulen.
  • Vermeulen is recovering from an ankle injury and even though he hasn't played - he is part of the Bok camp.
  • On Saturday, Wiese won the man-of-the-match award for his role in the Boks' 32-12 win against Argentina in Gqeberha.

Springbok number eight Jasper Wiese is aware that he's holding a place for the injured Duane Vermeulen, but is making the most of his opportunity.

Having made his Test debut against Georgia last month, he was thrown into the deep end when he started the second British & Irish Lions Test.

READ | Effusive Bok coach Nienaber praises fast-learning Fassi: 'He'll have a long Springbok career at 15'

He came through that experience and was far better in the third Test the Boks won to claim the series.

Faced with the excellence of Rodrigo Bruni as his opposite number eight while Pablo Matera and Facundo Isa were the other world-class loosies the Pumas called on.

In Saturday's 32-12 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, he got the better of them in his man-of-the-match performance.

Wiese, though, credited Vermeulen for his off-the-field selflessness.

"You take confidence from him teaching you stuff and when he talks to you at training sessions and when he helps you," Wiese said.

"Although it's very big boots to fill, you can never know if you're ready to fill them. The experience that he brings to the squad when he plays again will be massive.

"It's not about himself and when he plays, he puts the team first. He helps the guys even though he's not playing.

"I really have a lot of respect for him doing that and I don't think any guy can fill his shoes to be honest."

"All I can do is to try my best and do everything."

Wiese also credited his teammates in helping adjust to the rigours of Test match rugby.

With Kwagga Smith and Siya Kolisi happy to get their hands dirty, Wiese was allowed to ask the necessary ball-carrying questions.

"Even though I got the man-of-the-match performance, it was a team effort and I wouldn't have been able to achieve that without the guys next to me," Wiese said.

"It is important that you have to put the team first. At the end of the day, it's doing everything as best as you can.

"It's not about the individual. It's about playing for something much bigger than yourself and the guys in the camp."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipjasper wieseduane vermeulengqeberharugby
loading... Live
England 391/10
India 364/10 & 21/1
View More
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
47% - 514 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
45% - 491 votes
Third
6% - 67 votes
Bottom
2% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo