Bok No 9 Williams set for 2-week break to nurse concussion symptoms, Arendse an injury doubt

At Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams is set for a minimum of two weeks on the sidelines to nurse the concussion he sustained during their 22-21 win against Argentina on Saturday.

Williams collided with Argentine fullback Juan Cruz Mallia straight from the kick-off, which saw the Bok No 9 stretchered off.

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse is also an injury doubt.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed that budding halfback Grant Williams may have a minimum two-week break from Bok action, while winger Kurt-Lee Arendse needs to shake off an injury sustained during his team's 22-21 win against Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Williams, who was starting his first Test, was knocked out in a collision with Argentine fullback Juan Cruz Mallia nine seconds into the game when the Bok No 9 was clearing a kick that found him straight from kick-off.

A card wasn't shown to Mallia on the basis that he touched the ball as part of a charge down, but the act left Williams prone on the ground.

He was replaced by Faf de Klerk, who suffered the same fate against the All Blacks in Mbombela last year. In that game, De Klerk was only on the field for 90 seconds before he collided with Caleb Clarke.

Nienaber said Williams was diagnosed with proper concussion symptoms and will have to undergo the necessary protocols, while he wasn't too sure of the nature of Arendse's injury.

Williams wasn't part of the 26-man squad named for next week's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, while Arendse was included.

Williams was able to get up and watch the rest of the game from the bench as the Boks squelched their way to a difficult win.

Springbok squad to travel to Argentina: Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Trevor Nyakane Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Joseph Dweba Locks: Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie Loose forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Jasper Wiese Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach Flyhalf: Manie Libbok Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Outside Backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse Utility back: Damian Willemse Players remaining in South Africa: Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Eben Etzebeth (lock), Siya Kolisi (flank), Frans Malherbe (prop), Malcolm Marx (hooker), Ox Nche (prop), Kwagga Smith (loose forward), RG Snyman (lock), Marco van Staden (flank), Duane Vermeulen (No 8) Backs: Damian de Allende (centre), Faf de Klerk (scrumhalf), Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Willie le Roux (fullback), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Grant Williams (scrumhalf)

"On the field, it was a definite full-on concussion without even going through the head injury assessment protocols," Nienaber said.

"Medically, they will give guidance, but I probably think he'll be out for two weeks depending on his symptoms.

"I'm not 100 percent sure with Kurt-Lee, but there is something injury-wise that the medical team was concerned about.

"However, I don't have detail on that."



