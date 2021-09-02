Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk hopes vaccinated fans will get stadium entry

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is encouraging South Africans to vaccinate in order to press a better case to watch sport from stadiums.

De Klerk says he has been vaccinated and also had a moderate bout of Covid-19.

De Klerk is currently with the Springboks in Australia where they are preparing for the Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand later this month.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has joined the vaccination squad bandwagon, with the terrier halfback encouraging sports fans to do so in order to get back into stadiums.

De Klerk, who is currently with the Springboks in Australia preparing for their Rugby Championship encounters against Australia and New Zealand that will take place later this month, said he contracted Covid-19 and had quite a severe fever.

"In the past, I've had worse flu as compared to what I had when I had Covid-19, but it's still not a nice thing to get," De Klerk said as an ambassador for the Viral Facts Africa #BeASaver initiative.

"Fortunately, I haven't lost anyone close to me because of Covid-19, but not seeing friends and family, not being able to travel and being in bubbles has definitely impacted me.

"I want to encourage young players to continue to love the game. The sooner that they get vaccinated, the better for us all as we can get back on the field for our fans."

De Klerk said he's been vaccinated twice and it was necessary for him to do so on order to travel with the Springboks.

He hasn't played since the second British & Irish Lions Test, but said he didn't expect the virus to behave in the manner in which it has.

"It's the only way for things to get normal and it is needed for travelling. We needed it, but it would be great if more people would get it so that we'd move back to the norm of life," De Klerk said.

"I didn't know what the virus was, what it could do or that it would get out of control in this manner.

"I thought it was something that could be figured out in two weeks or so. It turned out not to be the case."

De Klerk hopes that a massive vaccination drive will also see fans being allowed back into stadiums.

While this has been happening in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, South African fans haven't been able to watch since March 2020.

"I foresee the future in that I hope they'll get vaccinated fans and that's something that will be absolutely amazing," De Klerk said.

"Every player knows how bad it is to play without fans, so it'll be a boost, not just for players, but from a business side of things.

"The sooner we can get fans vaccinated, the sooner we can get them back into the stadiums."