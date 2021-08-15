59m ago

Bok skipper Kolisi puts in big shift despite being sick ahead of Argentina game

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku in Gqeberha
Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi. (MB Media/Getty Images)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Siya Kolisi was under the weather on the morning of the Argentina Test in Gqeberha and wasn't a sure bet to play.
  • Kolisi pulled through and played 54 minutes of the Springboks' 32-12 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
  • Nienaber said they'll need to juggle their resources smartly for next week's second Test against Argentina.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber revealed that his captain Siya Kolisi wasn't in the greatest of shape ahead of Saturday's 32-12 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Kolisi didn't show any ill-effects with a trademark workmanlike performance, but Nienaber said they needed to make a late call on whether Kolisi was going to play.

READ | Effusive Bok coach Nienaber praises fast-learning Fassi: 'He'll have a long Springbok career at 15'

Kolisi put in a 54-minute shift before being replaced by Marco van Staden, who made a delightful nuisance of himself.

"When Siya woke up this morning, he was a little bit under the weather and hats off to him for sticking in," Nienaber said. "At 12:00, I told him to tell me if he'll think he'll struggle, but hats off to him and the medical team because they said he'll be fine.

"He had a big role to play from a leadership perspective and he sunk his teeth into the game."

With another Test against Argentina at the same venue looming, Nienaber said they're going to have to juggle their resources smartly.

"We'll have to get a medical assessment and get proper medical feedback on Sunday, but I don't like using the word rest," Nienaber said.

"The guys that didn't start today didn't rest. They have a big role to fulfil in terms of preparing the team that's going to start on Saturday.

"It's not like they train less. It is business as usual for them in preparing for Argentina. We're a third of the way into our season, so we have to box smart in how we keep players fresh and how we try get players ready.

Nienaber also expects Argentina to be wiser from this defeat and come back even better for the second Test.

"Argentina will definitely come back and they will make some changes in the way they do things," Nienaber said.

"They will definitely pick up some vulnerabilities within our team and will try to attack them."

"There will be opportunities and they will try to rectify that."

