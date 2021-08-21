1h ago

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi evaluates own game: 'I can always improve'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok flanker Siya Kolisi
Springbok flanker Siya Kolisi
MB Media/Getty Images
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said he's happy with the amount of game time he's put in for the Springboks this year.
  • Kolisi has played in all of the Springboks' Tests this year.
  • With uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship, Kolisi's focus remains squarely on Saturday's Test against Argentina.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is happy to add more playing mileage to his legs in Gqeberha on Saturday despite the Test rugby he's already put in this year.

Kolisi has started all of the Springboks' five Tests in 2021 and will be starting once more when he leads the side against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

On leaving Cape Town when he departed from the Stormers, questions with regards to Kolisi's form and fitness lingered.

When he arrived at the Sharks, he did not start immediately and when he did eventually play, he was rusty.

The rust was shaken off at a crucial time and when the Boks were ready to face Georgia, he was already in excellent shape.

Kolisi said he's been happy to play himself into fitness and some sort of form, but added that he takes each week as it comes.

"I'm really happy with the amount of game time that I have been averaging," Kolisi said.

"I'm getting there and I can always improve. There are a couple of games where I can look back and say I am proud of that performance.

"Every week presents a different challenge and what we pride ourselves on is consistency. By playing more, I hope I'm building on that.

"I'm really happy with the game time and the amount of rugby that I have been playing and I just want to get better."

With uncertainty over the rest of the Rugby Championship with New Zealand canceling their trip to Australia, Kolisi said the immediate goal was dealing with a strong Argentina side.

"The Argentina Test is going to be a big challenge and I'm looking forward to it," Kolisi said.

"The important thing is looking at every challenge and looking to get better with each game."

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Damian WillemseArgentina

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallía, 14 Ignacio Mendy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Guido Petti, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Lucio Cinti


