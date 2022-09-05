Bok star Lukhanyo Am's Test season likely over - report

Star Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am looks likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the Test season.



Am underwent knee surgery last Friday and looks set to be sidelined for between eight to 12 weeks.

According to Rapport newspaper, it's unlikely that Am will feature again this year. A source told the Afrikaans publication that there was hope that Am could recover in time for the Boks' year-end tour, but it looks highly unlikely.

Meanwhile flyhalf Handre Pollard, who was released from the Bok squad to his English club Leicester Tigers, will miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship due to a knee injury. Reports out of England suggest that Pollard will be sidelined for six weeks.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who took a knock to the knee, will miss the away Test against Argentina and possibly also the home Test against the Pumas in Durban.



Pollard and Mbonambi should, however, recover in time for the Boks' European tour where they will play Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures:

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa v Ireland (Dublin - Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA Select XV v Munster (venue TBC)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille - Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol - Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferarris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London - Twickenham)







