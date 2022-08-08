Bok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse suspended for 4 Tests

Star Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse has copped a four-week ban.

Arendse received a red card against New Zealand after colliding in the air with Beauden Barrett.

He will miss the Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, as well as two against Australia and one against Argentina.

Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse has been slapped with a four-week suspension after receiving a red card in his side's 26-10 win over the All Blacks.



Arendse received his marching orders after colliding in the air with New Zealand's Beauden Barrett in the 74th minute of the Test at Mbombela Stadium.

Arendse, who scored a try in an otherwise impressive performance, was stretchered off but that didn't stop Australian referee Angus Gardner to dish out a red card.

Arendse on Monday appeared before a Sanzaar foul play review committee where he was found guilty of contravening Law 9.17: A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Arendse has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 17 September. This means he will miss South Africa's next four Tests in the Rugby Championship.

Gallo Images

The Sanzaar foul play review committee consisted of Michael Heron QC (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford.

In his finding, Heron ruled the following: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee upheld the red card under Law 9.17.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee considered the act of foul play was reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player. The committee accepted it was not deliberate and after considering all relevant factors decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 8 weeks.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's clean judicial record and his acceptance of guilt at the first available opportunity, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks."

Arendse will miss Saturday's Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg, as well as the games against Australia in Adelaide (27 August) and Sydney (3 September) and Argentina in Buenos Aires (17 September).

He will only be eligible for the final Rugby Championship game against the Pumas in Durban on 24 September.



