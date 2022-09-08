Boks get back to business in Buenos Aires





After arriving in Buenos Aires on Sunday, the Springboks were back in business on the training field as they prepare for their upcoming clash against Argentina on Saturday, 17 September at the Estadio José Amalfitani.

With the Rugby Championship evenly poised, this away fixture could prove vital.

New Zealand currently top the log with 10 points, followed by South Africa, Australia and Argentina - who are all tied on nine points.

South Africa, therefore, must win their two remaining fixtures and will likely need bonus points if they hope to win the prestigious southern hemisphere tournament.

"The players have been working hard for the last two weeks and we come off two physically demanding matches against Australia, so we decided to give the players time off to recover physically and freshen up mentally with two vital games coming up," Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said at a training session on Wednesday.

"We need to win both our remaining matches to keep alive our Rugby Championship title hopes, so it's important that the players are as fresh as possible and ready to put in the hard yards at training for what we anticipate will be another two extremely testing matches."

Nienaber said that South Africa would not be taking Argentina lightly.

"Argentina are a passionate team and a force to be reckoned with, especially at home, and they proved this with their comprehensive 48-17 win against Australia. They also beat New Zealand 25-18 away from home, so we are under no illusions about the challenge ahead."

The team had a gym and training session on Wednesday following a review of their match against Australia, which will be followed by another two training sessions on Thursday and Friday respectively.

"We looked back at our match against Australia in Sydney this morning and we are now ready to turn our attention to the next match against Argentina," said Nienaber.

"With this technically being a slower week as we are not playing on Saturday, we will get back into the swing of things with a few gym and training sessions this week and then slot back into a full Test week programme next week."



