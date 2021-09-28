Boks to roll strategy dice based on how All Blacks front up

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they'll adapt their strategy to how the All Blacks will play when they meet in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Springboks were accused of being straitjacketed in their 19-17 loss to the All Blacks in Townsville last weekend.



Nienaber said they can't hide from the fact they've lost three consecutive Tests in Australia.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they'll change their strategy based on what the All Blacks bring to the tactical table when the sides meet in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Nienaber's side came in for criticism for their rigid style of play in their 19-17 loss against the All Blacks last weekend where they didn't play what was in front of them.

This was apparent in the last six minutes of the Townsville Test where the Boks had the opportunity to attack space and overlaps, but chose to kick.

Nienaber said they'll adapt to whatever the All Blacks do from a defensive perspective.

"Changing the strategy will depend on what New Zealand does. If New Zealand change their strategy, the way they defend, the way they do things and give us space in a different area of the field, we'll take it," Nienaber said.

"If they load the frontline with 14 defenders and one at the back, the space will obviously be at the back.

"Adapting to the picture they paint for us will be the key, so it will depend on where they give us space.

"Our option will always be to attack pace, but sometimes the space will be behind them, from where one kicks, or on the edges and we'll have to pass."

In kicking the ball away at crucial times, the Boks, through their halfbacks in Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk, were fairly accused of playing towards their DNA regardless of the match situation.

With a narrow lead, the Boks could have shut down the game, but their kicking allowed the All Blacks to get the necessary field position for Jordie Barrett's winning penalty.

Nienaber admitted that they can't hide from the fact they've lost three consecutive games, but they need to trust their DNA.

"You also need to try and attack space with what you feel you're good at," Nienaber said.

"We feel that's our DNA and I feel that is what we're good at, but we can't hide from the fact that we've lost three consecutive games.

"In the first Wallaby Test and the All Black Test, I feel we were two to three minutes from being in a position to win those games.

"We can still improve with regards with managing that department."

Saturday's Test is scheduled for 12:05 (SA time).