Boks try to keep focus on Argentina amid Jantjies scandal: 'It was handled in a professional manner'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids maintained that their focus remained on the clash with Argentina despite the latest Elton Jantjies storm.
  • Flyhalf Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina after reports of an alleged affair in Mbombela emerged.
  • The Boks are in Argentina preparing to face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship on Saturday (21:10).

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids maintained that their focus remained on the clash with Argentina despite the latest Elton Jantjies storm to engulf the national team.

Flyhalf Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee were both sent home from Argentina, where the Boks are preparing to face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship, after reports emerged of an alleged affair in Mbombela.

The incident is said to have taken place in the week of SA's clash with New Zealand, which the Springboks won 26-10.

Jantjies, who is married with three children, reportedly failed to settle a guesthouse bill in Mbombela where he stayed outside the team hotel that amounted to R26 000, according to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

Although the bill is said to have been settled eventually and that "no team protocols were breached" in the incident, the scandal has rocked the Springbok camp.

"We've dealt with the situation in a professional manner," said Davids at Monday's routine press conference where questions on Jantjies were restricted.

"We understand where our focus needs to be as a team and I can assure you it's completely on the big challenge that awaits us against Argentina.

"We've had mixed results against them here in the past and they are a tough team to beat here.

"We need all our focus in our preparation in order to get a good reward. We all know that the competition is quite close amongst the teams.

"The next two games are going to be finals and that is how we approach it. To do that, we need to be clear-cut in our prep and what's important for us."

Although media were told that the assistant coach and player present, hooker Malcolm Marx, would not answer questions about the Jantjies situation, Davids was quizzed on the roles and responsibilities of team members, backroom staff and management as role models.

"It's a difficult question to answer, one that's probably reserved for the head coach (Jacques Nienaber) with due respect," said Davids.

"But what I can tell you is that everyone in this setup knows what a massive honour it is to be part of this team, a privilege.

"We understand that we're representing the whole of South Africa and with that comes a whole set of responsibilities.

"That overall responsibility is reflected in the pledge that the players make when they become Springboks.

"That's how we try to do our job. We know this Bok team belongs to all."

In a statement on Sunday, SA Rugby said: No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team's preparations for the Test against Argentina.

