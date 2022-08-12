Bookmakers predict another All Blacks defeat to Springboks

The Springboks will dispatch the All Blacks with relative ease at Ellis Park on Saturday, if local bookmakers are to be believed.



South Africa downed the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last weekend, handing New Zealand their fifth defeat in six Tests.

It was also the Springboks' biggest win over their old rivals since the 17-0 humbling at Kings Park way back in 1928.

Local betting agency, Betway, has the Boks as favourites again on Saturday. Siya Kolisi's charges can be backed at 1.50 odds, while the All Blacks can be backed at 2.85 odds.

The bookies predict an 11.5-point win margin for the hosts, while a draw is on offer at 23/1 odds.

Gallo Images

The Rugby Championship Test will be the 103rd encounter between the nations. The All Blacks have won 60, lost 38 and there were four draws.

Kick-off is at 17:05 on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Tyrell Lomax, 2 Samson Taukei'aho, 1 Ethan de Groot

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea



