Bullish Cheika sizes up Boks: 'There's a chance to take, so we've got to grab it'

Argentina coach Michael Cheika says they have a chance to do something special when they face the Springboks at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Pumas have an outside chance of winning the Rugby Championship, but they need the Wallabies to win, alongside a big triumph against the Boks.

Cheika said they need to make it up to the Argentine faithful after disappointing them in Buenos Aires last week.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika said his charges have an opportunity to do something special against the Springboks when they meet at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Pumas don't have the best points difference in the Rugby Championship, but if the Wallabies beat New Zealand in the early clash in Auckland, it'll open up an opportunity for both the Pumas and the Boks.

Cheika is well aware of this scenario and isn't quite bothered by his team's inferior points difference, but chose to be optimistic in terms of what they could achieve and how they could go about doing that.

"I don't want to go the bigger picture route, but we have an opportunity and a full house in Durban against the world champions," Cheika said.

"There's a chance to take, so we've got to grab it and take it. We'll turn up and see how things go."

"However, there's no point talking about it before it happens.

"There are dreams and all of those things, but what matters is what you do. We've got objectives and goals.

"However, that's only a good discussion for us to have once the victory has been achieved. We've got a lot of work to do, and we've got a huge challenge to make that happen.

"We've got to get in there, get dirty, and do our bit to make that happen."

Teams: South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse Argentina 15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Bautista Delguy

Cheika has consigned last week's 36-20 loss to the history books, but was scarred by how his team played in stages instead of being consistent.

The Pumas started the game well enough to get the early points but ended up trailing 22-6 at half-time. They fought back well to hold the Boks at 22-20, but spat the dummy in the last six minutes to concede a bonus point defeat.

Cheika was disappointed at how they didn't give the crowd in Buenos Aires what they hoped for, but hoped to make it up to them at Kings Park.

"Of all the games we played so far, we were most disappointed with that one," Cheika said.

"I don't think I've seen a crowd go off like that ever and I want them to go off like that at home this week.

"They'll be watching on the telly, but we've got a lot of drive as a team, and I think we've had our best session as a team this week.

"We need to represent the country with pride and we need to back each other up away from home.

"We've got to support each other in what will be a difficult environment. We need to thrive and enjoy the difficult environment."