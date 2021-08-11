1h ago

Clarity on Cornal's international future on horizon, but do Springboks need him?

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Cornal Hendricks (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Cornal Hendricks (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • Cornal Hendricks' form continues to warrant Springbok selection, but he and SA Rugby are still ironing out a legal framework for him to return at the highest level. 
  • Bulls mentor Jake White said he hopes an end to the saga - related to liability from a previous heart condition - is coming soon.
  • But with the Boks riding high currently, do they really need the experienced 33-year-old play-maker?

Cornal Hendricks' international career remains in limbo for now, but there's still hope the in-form 33-year-old will receive a Springbok call-up soon.

The Bulls star has been consistently excellent since Jake White commenced his tenure at Loftus last year, brilliantly re-inventing himself as an inside centre.

Some observers even believe Hendricks' is the best locally-based No 12 in the country.

However, his well documented heart condition, which required him to source three independent medical opinions before the Bulls handed him a contract at the end of 2018, remains a sticking point for a return to the highest level.

Hendricks and SA Rugby are still negotiating a legal framework that would protect both parties.

"There's nothing new fundamentally, but I can say with the utmost confidence that the whole issue is in process," said White.

"The parties seem to be on the verge of getting a final verdict of sorts on the issue, from a protection point of view. No-one wants to be liable. 

"In the background, having gone through a difficult Lions series and understandably having focused on those three Tests, SA Rugby's attention was elsewhere but I'm sure there will be clarity soon.

"In the next couple of weeks, if Cornal continues to put his hand up, there might be good news."

Yet, given that the Springboks have just won a high-profile series and are require to give the current playing group more game-time to gauge their form, the question has to be asked whether they need Hendricks currently?

The experienced play-maker, picked at wing for Wednesday's Currie Cup meeting with Griquas, probably won't find his bread buttered in the No 11 and 14 jerseys because of the Boks' available class in the position.

But at inside centre, where Damian de Allende still towers over the rest, presents an intriguing opportunity for him.

That's still no guarantee though.

"It's a difficult situation. I'm not the national coach and I don't know what that setup requires," said White.

"Cornal is a Bok, he showed he can perform at that level. He's playing brilliantly for us and the fact that he can play different positions is very important to us and other teams too.

"The Boks are doing well. There's no reason for them to change anything at the moment.

"If Cornal can keep performing, I'm sure he'll be able to grab his opportunity when it presents itself." 

