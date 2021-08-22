Coach Nienaber credits players for incredible defensive record: 'They are the ones breaking bones'

The Springbok defence has once again emerged as their strongest weapon during the early stages of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks have conceded just 15 tries in their last 18 Tests.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber, the mastermind behind that success, says the players deserve all the credit.

For 80 minutes at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, it looked like the Springbok defence was about to deliver yet another clean sheet.

Then, after the full-time hooter had sounded, Argentina No 6 Pablo Matera went crashing over to finally give his side something to celebrate.

Having won the match 29-10, this was the first time the Boks had conceded a try in over 220 minutes of rugby and since the 16th minute of the third Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Remarkably, it was also just the 15th try they had conceded in their last 18 Test matches, stretching back to the beginning of 2019.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber is the mastermind behind the Springbok defensive system. That has long been his field of expertise, and he is clearly at the top of his game right now.

The Boks are physical and in-your-face, but the system is based on spatial awareness and an understanding of when to rush, when to drift and, ultimately, where to be and when.

It is a blueprint that Nienaber has instilled into these players, and it is working.

Speaking after Saturday's clash in Gqeberha, where the Boks moved to the top of the 2021 Rugby Championship log, Nienaber heaped praise on his players for the incredible defensive returns they have seen.

"The players deserve the credit," he said.

"They're the ones that dislocate their shoulders and break their legs and put their bodies on the line for their country.

"As coaches, I don't think we can take the credit. I'm just delighted to work with people like that."

Nienaber added that he was not disappointed with the Boks conceding a try in the dying moments of the contest, highlighting that the system may have been compromised by the fact that the Boks were going in search of a third try and a bonus point at the time.

"I'm not at all disappointed about the try we conceded. We were going for the bonus point try, and we were asking them (the Boks) to go for big reads and take chances," he said.

"I wouldn't have been like that probably 10 years ago, where I probably would have been a bit angry at conceding a try.

"It's not about the defence being good; it's about the Boks playing well.

"If we concede a try because we're going full out for that, it was absolutely worth it."

The Boks will now stay in Gqeberha, awaiting a decision on the future of the Rugby Championship with the original schedule put on hold due to Covid-19 concerns in Australia and New Zealand.