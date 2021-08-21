1h ago

add bookmark

Coach Nienaber heaps praise on Springboks after Pumas win: 'I'm unbelievably proud'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard - In Gqeberha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springboks v Argentina (Gallo)
Springboks v Argentina (Gallo)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he is "unbelievably proud" of his players after Saturday's victory over Argentina. 
  • The Boks missed out on a bonus point but got the job done to remain undefeated against the Pumas. 
  • South Africa are now top of the Rugby Championship table.

There was no bonus point, and the Springboks were from their best in the last 25 minutes of the game, but head coach Jacques Nienaber says he is "unbelievably proud" of his players following Saturday's 29-10 win over Argentina in Gqeberha. 

The Boks were 29-3 up after 55 minutes and looked set to take the game away from the Pumas and bag the bonus point, but it was not to be. 

The win is enough, however, to see South Africa move to the top of the tournament table with two wins from two after they also beat Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend. 

Speaking to media after Saturday's clash, Nienaber acknowledged that his side had not finished the game strongly, but he pointed out the bigger picture of using those minutes to give opportunities to inexperienced Boks like Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse and debutant Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg.

"I thought our game management in the first three quarters of the game was excellent," said Nienaber.

"Obviously, it wasn't perfect if you look at the opportunities we created in the back-end of the second half that we didn't finish.

"We would have loved to get the bonus point, and we were going full out for it.

"Our strategic goals will always be to win and to defend the Rugby Championship, but looking to the future to 2023, you'll have to get some experience into the broader squad and I thought we did that well."

Nienaber was pleased with how his players had come through a testing period of relentless fixtures that also saw them victorious in their series against the British & Irish Lions. 

"One has to look at it as a perspective that, if you take the SA 'A' game against the Bulls and add that up with British & Irish Lions series, that's six straight matches, and you seldom play six Test matches on the trot," he said. 

"At the back-end of it, six Test matches with this level of intensity takes its toll, so we had to do some squad rotations. 

"I'm unbelievably proud of the squad and the players. The people outside the squad won't know, but today was a massive Test match for us.

"The players were unbelievable."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipjacques nienabergqeberharugby
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
63% - 6305 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
20% - 2037 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 1091 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 606 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo