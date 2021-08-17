Coach Nienaber lauds Lood de Jager on 50th Bok cap: 'I can only take my hat off to him'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber lauded Lood de Jager's durability and tenacity ahead of his 50th Test when the Boks host the Pumas in Gqeberha on Saturday.

De Jager made his Bok debut against Wales in 2014.

The 28-year-old lock has sustained injuries at inopportune times but has been to two Rugby World Cups.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has lauded Lood de Jager's contribution to the national team despite several injuries that have stalled his career at various points.

De Jager, who will be starting alongside Marvin Orie at lock in Saturday's second Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, will be playing in his 50th Test.

De Jager made his Bok debut against Wales in June 2014 under Heyneke Meyer's stewardship. In that game, the Boks won 38-16 with Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha were the starting locks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nienaber said that De Jager is not only getting back to the form that made him a menace at the Cheetahs and Bulls but pointed to him being an individual who has overcome an assortment of untimely injuries that threatened to derail his career.

"He's had his misfortune, like the shoulder injury he sustained at the World Cup, but he's slowly getting back to his match fitness now," Nienaber said.

"He's put in just over 200 minutes, so he's slowly getting back into the proper swing of things.

"I can only take my hat off to Lood in the time that I've worked with him, especially with the ups and downs that he's had to face."

Nienaber reflected on how he only started working with De Jager in 2016, a stage where Eben Etzebeth was entrenched, but with several lock partners trying to make their presence felt.

"Lood is one of the guys I only really started working with in 2016 as some of the guys here I started working with between 2011 and 2012," Nienaber said.

"When I spoke to Joseph Dweba last week, I reminded him that I started working with him in 2013 when he was still a schoolboy."

Chances are that De Jager would have got his 50th Test if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interim, several Boks may be a year older but have raised their half-centuries in terms of Test caps.

It's something that warmed Nienaber's heart.

"Just now it was Handre Pollard's 50th, then Steven Kitshoff's, now it is Lood while Jesse Kriel is on the brink of getting to the milestone," Nienaber said.

"We're fortunate as a group we have a number of players who are inching towards their milestone games."

Kick-off is at 17:05.