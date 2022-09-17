Composed Boks deliver heroics at the death to keep Rugby Championship race thoroughly alive

The Springboks managed to cut out much of the noise emanating from a tough week off the field to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive with a 36-20 victory over the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.



Yet, in a clash typical of the seesawing nature of this fixture over the past decade, the world champions had to overcome the adversity of two second-half yellow cards and a stirring comeback from the hosts before brilliantly scoring two tries in the final seven minutes to sensationally claim a full house of five log points.

RECAP | Springboks fend off ferocious Pumas fightback to bag bonus-point win

It leaves the Boks level on 14 points with the All Blacks, with only a points difference separating the two great foes.

Composure and incisiveness that were on show at the death were also the hallmarks of an excellent first half for the South Africans, who dominated the gainline battle, varied their power game on attack beautifully and capitalised on a horror show for the hosts in terms of discipline.

The try-scoring commenced with a penalty try when home flyhalf Santiago Carreras was carded for making a "try-saving" tackle from a blatant offside position.

Jaden Hendrikse, impressive with his general play, then dummied from close range before the irrepressible Malcolm Marx rounded off a potent maul, a significant moment of reward given how that traditional strength has been nullified by opponents this season.

Armed with a 22-6 halftime lead, the Boks took the foot off the pedal after the turnaround, became sloppy and allowed the Pumas a way back in.

The only reason why the score remained static in the third quarter was because a scrambling Bok defence managed to hold out the hosts.

But Willie le Roux was carded following a team warning and replacement Kwagga Smith for a high tackle, leading to Argentina's penalty try.

Centre Matias Moroni then sent shockwaves through the visitors' camp by exploiting a compromised defensive line.

However, the restart actually seemed to liberate the Boks, who seemed relieved to be back in their opponents' half and proceeded to show their famed calmness to weather the storm.

Damian de Allende rounded off some solid phase play and Makazole Mapimpi then pulled the rabbit out of the hat by find space down the openside in the dying moments, skilfully offloading to Marx, who capped off a superb individual display.

Point scorers:

Argentina - (6)

Try: Penalty try, Matias Moroni

Conversion: Emiliano Boffelli

Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2)

South Africa - (22)

Tries: Penalty try, Jaden Hendrikse, Malcolm Marx (2), Damian de Allende

Conversions: Frans Steyn (2), Damian Willemse

Penalty: Willemse



