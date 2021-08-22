48m ago

Concern over promising Bok scrumhalf Hendrikse: 'I think he's in trouble'

Lloyd Burnard - Gqeberha
An injured Jaden Hendrikse (Gallo)
  • Young Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was on the receiving end of a nasty injury in Gqeberha on Saturday. 
  • The 21-year-old was sent for scans, but is expected to be ruled out for some time. 
  • Duane Vermeulen, meanwhile, is edging closer to a Springbok return.

There was visible concern on the field for 21-year-old Springbok Jaden Hendrikse on Saturday as he lay on the Nelson Mandela Bay turf in agony. 

Playing in just his second Test match having come off the bench for a second weekend in a row, the highly-rated Sharks scrumhalf was on the receiving end of a nasty tackle in the 72nd minute of South Africa's 29-10 win in Gqeberha

Hendrikse was stretchered off, in clear pain, while head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed after the match that he thought his player could "be in trouble". 

"He went for scans. Hopefully it's not too bad, but Jaden is a tough character and he couldn't put weight there on his leg," Nienaber said. 

"I think it might be more than just a ligament ... it might be bone.

"Hopefully it's not that bad, but I think he's going to be in trouble."

While the immediate future of the Rugby Championship is uncertain, Nienaber acknowledged that the injury would make it difficult for Hendrikse to travel with the touring squad, wherever they went to complete the tournament. 

"With the Covid-19 regulations, it takes about three weeks to get a player into the squad if we travel abroad," Nienaber said.

"That's why we have to go with a minimum of four scrumhalves, in case two guys get injured."

The injury will also be of particular concern for the Sharks with the United Rugby Championship set to get under way next month. 

In Faf de Klerk's absence, Cobus Reinach has been starting for the Boks. De Klerk is expected, however, to be fully fit soon as is Herschel Jantjies. 

There was also an injury to prop Trevor Nyakane, who hobbled off on Saturday with what seemed an ankle problem, but there are no further details on that at this stage. 

Nienaber also confirmed that No 8 Duane Vermeulen, who was running water for the Boks on Saturday, was nearing a return to full fitness. 

"He's been a handful for us at training and he's ken to take contact again," Nienaber said.

