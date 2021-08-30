Covid-19 false positive in Bok camp causes scare at Rugby Championship - report

A false positive test return from a member of the Springbok support staff has caused a scare as the Rugby Championship continues in Australia this weekend, according to Australian media.

Both the South African and Argentinian squads flew into Brisbane, Queensland this weekend after playing back to back Tests against each other in Gqeberha.

According to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald, a member of the South African group was placed under investigation by health authorities following a positive test upon their arrival.

Both squads were placed in isolation until the vaccinated member of the South African support staff returned two negative Covid-19 tests, confirming the initial test was a false positive.

The Springboks and Pumas are free to resume normal training from Tuesday.

Jacques Nienaber's men will face Australia on Sunday, 12 September with Argentina up against New Zealand on the same day.