47m ago

add bookmark

De Allende relishes new Bok attack mindset: 'We're trying to progress going into the World Cup'

accreditation
TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bok centre Damian de Allende on the charge. (Photo Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
Bok centre Damian de Allende on the charge. (Photo Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)

Springbok centre Damian de Allende is enjoying being part of a backline making constant inroads into the opposition defence.

In the not-so-recent past, the men in green and gold have been criticised for a forward-dominated game plan and kicking away the ball. However, an evolving backline sparkling with talent has proved recently that they can be just as potent on attack as on defence.

Chasing a bonus point to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive, the Springboks ran in five tries against Argentina in a hostile Buenos Aires on Saturday. This was off the back of scoring four tries Against Australia in Sydney two weeks ago.

That weekend, De Allende went over the whitewash from close range and later delivered a bullet pass to help set up Makazole Mapimpi in the corner

On Saturday, the No 12 bashed his way through two defenders to score another five-pointer as the Boks won 26-10. But perhaps the cherry on top of South Africa's performance was the slick hands shown by Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Deon Fourie to put Mapimpi in space, who off-loaded the ball back to Marx for a great team try to get the all-important bonus point.

"When we played against Wales (in July), we maybe tried to stick to our structures and sometimes when you do that, it's never enough, especially at international level," De Allende told reporters.

"I feel like at the moment, we're playing what's in front of us and that's the most important thing. Just like that last try we scored - it was a 'flippin' great try with some good hands down the touchlines from the forwards.

"It's what we've tried to work on and glad we executed it... we don't always execute to the best of our ability and make a lot of mistakes on the field, but we're also trying to progress going into the World Cup next year and develop our game and improve, as a team and as individuals.

"So we'll keep working at it and if the opportunity is there, hopefully we take it with both hands."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipdamian de allenderugby
Fixtures
Sat 24 Sep 22 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Australia
Australia
Eden Park, Auckland
SuperSport
Sat 24 Sep 22 17:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
Springboks
Argentina
Argentina
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 17 Sep 22
Argentina
Argentina 20
Springboks
Springboks 36
Thu 15 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 37
New Zealand
New Zealand 39
Sat 03 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 8
Springboks
Springboks 24
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo