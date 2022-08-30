Deon Fourie backed to be Boks' new Schalk Brits, even though he's not really a hooker anymore

It's official: Stormers favourite Deon Fourie is indeed being primed for a Schalk Brits role at next year's World Cup.

But there are reservations because the 35-year-old is nowadays essentially a specialist openside flanker.

Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber though gave the assurance that Fourie has only been training as a hooker for the past few weeks.

Any discerning Springbok supporter would've known for months already that there's one in the bag, but Tuesday the cat was officially let out: Deon Fourie is indeed being earmarked to be the national side's Schalk Brits figure at next year's World Cup.

Yet while Brits' selection in 2019 was warmly received, the 35-year-old's inclusion as the replacement hooker for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with the Wallabies in Sydney has elicited a few reservations.

The No 2 jersey has been a contentious issue over the past few weeks after Malcolm Marx, following a Man-of-the-Match performance in Nelspruit against the All Blacks, was switched back to his Bomb Squad role in order for Joseph Dweba to start.

The latter's struggles at the set-pieces consequently drew criticism over why Marx was "relegated" in the first place.

While apparent wrong has now been righted, the unfortunate Dweba has now been yanked out of the match-23 entirely in favour of a man who hasn't played hooker in ages.

Indeed, Fourie's re-treading as a skilful and at times devastating opensider was borne out of an inability to throw in consistently at the lineouts.

Yet that hasn't deterred Bok team management.

"Deon is a player that we are maybe looking ahead to see if he can make the World Cup in France next year," said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

"We think he can play a similar role as a utility forward like Schalk Brits did at the previous World Cup. He's someone who can play at hooker for us and can help out as a loose forward."

The Bok mentor also pointed out that Fourie, magnificent as poacher in the Stormers' URC-winning loose trio, has been training as a specialist No 2 for the past three weeks.

At the very least, it's hoped it will make him a decent stop-gap option.

"Before that first Test against the All Blacks in Nelspruit, with Bongi Mbonambi’s injury, Deon had been training in both those roles. He had been dividing his time 50/50 on being a hooker and being a loosie," said Nienaber.



"Since Bongi’s injury, however, he has been concentrating 100% on being a hooker. He is someone who we trust."

Dweba, however, shouldn't feel disheartened or disillusioned, Nienaber reiterated.

"Joseph was good for us in the two matches that he played and I believe he learnt a lot. There were a lot of positives regarding his play and there are some small things that he can improve.



"Deon gets his chance now, and we are excited to see what he can bring."

Kick-off this weekend is at 11:35.



