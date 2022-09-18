1h ago

Down to the wire for Springboks as all 4 teams still can win Rugby Championship title

Heinz Schenk
Siya Kolisi. (Photo Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi. (Photo Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)

Win and hope the resurgent Wallabies gain revenge over the All Blacks. 

That would be the ideal equation for the Springboks in their quest to nick the Rugby Championship title from their old foes.

The Boks' 36-20 victory in the Argentinian capital means they are level on 14 log points with the New Zealanders, who only occupy first position because of a superior points difference of 13.

Yet this situation almost didn't pan out.

The All Blacks believed the Argentinians had done them a favour in Buenos Aires on Saturday night before magical Makazole and Malcolm tore up the script at the death.

By the 78th minute of a thriller, the Springboks were stuck with a four-tries-to-two count, which would’ve put them out of the running for a bonus point.

It would've felt all very deflating after the South Africans had established a 22-6 lead at halftime, more importantly boasting a 3-tries-to-nil advantage.

But the Mapimpi-Marx combo, which led to the score that restored the Boks' three-try buffer, proved decisive. 

"Our mindset was to come and get maximum points. The momentum changed in the second half but when we were able to keep the Pumas out of our half and forced some attacking penalties, the boys always believed," said a chuffed Bok skipper, Siya Kolisi.

"Our game-plan allows us to get opportunities like this and Malcolm and Makazole saw it and took it. In the past couple of games, that's been a difference. We've been able to take those opportunities. Nothing has changed in terms of how we play, we've just been able to capitalise now."

Should Australia, who can still win the title with a full-house victory, not be able to topple the New Zealanders at their Eden Park fortress but prevent them from getting a bonus point, a five log-point win for the South Africans would be required to claim the title.

If both the Boks and All Blacks win and end on the same number of log points, the points differential will determine the title.

To emphasise the competitiveness of this year's tournament, Argentina are still mathematically in the race but would require a bonus point victory over the Boks while preventing their hosts in Durban from gaining any bonus points as well as Australia only winning without an additional log point.

The All Blacks would also need to be totally shut out.  

