Duane gives thumbs-up to 'fantastic' Jasper: 'We can share tricks now'

Duane Vermeulen has endorsed Jasper Wiese's candidacy for becoming the Springboks' first-choice No 8 in future.

The 25-year-old Wiese has completed a meteoric rise since joining Leicester and looks set to make his mark at the highest level too.

Vermeulen, like numerous other team-mates, has praised the work ethic of the robust loose forward.

Duane Vermeulen might've strongly indicated that he still has a few years of international rugby left in him, but that doesn't mean he's not keen on seeing a younger player usurping him as the Springboks' first-choice No 8.

And it's clear that the stalwart views Jasper Wiese as the main candidate to do just that.

The 25-year-old former Cheetah completed a meteoric rise when he made his Bok debut against Georgia less than eight months after joining Leicester Tigers in England, where - as the national coaching staff described it - he "broke the door down".

With Vermeulen having to miss the series against the British & Irish Lions due to an ankle injury, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber had to fill the void.

Kwagga Smith was given the role initially before Wiese's superior bulk and robustness saw him being entrusted in the position.

He had to initially adapt before blossoming in the two Rugby Championship encounters against Argentina.

Interestingly, Vermeulen actually did have an opportunity to face Wiese in the second round of last year's Super Rugby Unlocked, where the latter produced a superb performance to spearhead a 19-17 win for the Cheetahs over the Bulls.

That was Wiese's last game for the central franchise before jetting off to the UK.

"I only played one game against him when he still played for the Cheetahs. He had a massive presence on the field," said Vermeulen.

"Then he went abroad to play for Leicester and had a fantastic season for them. Obviously, I was very happy for him to get the call-up for the Boks and get an opportunity to play. He has really been playing well."

In what is rapidly becoming a recurring theme when Wiese's teammates are asked about him, Vermeulen highlighted his work ethic and is eager to share his vast experience and insights with him.

"It’s nice to have someone like him filling your boots. He has really stepped up and put up his hand. I'm looking to working alongside him and hopefully, we can share some tricks," he said.



"He's a fantastic guy and a really hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he grows throughout his career."