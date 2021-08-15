Effusive Bok coach Nienaber praises fast-learning Fassi: 'He'll have a long Springbok career at 15'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Aphelele Fassi is destined for a long Bok career as a fullback.

Fassi scored the Springboks' second try in their 32-12 win against Argentina on Saturday at the left-wing but generally plays fullback.

Nienaber also credited 'trojan' Mzwandile Stick for the team's high ball excellence.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said makeshift wing Aphelele Fassi will play a lot of Test rugby at fullback for the Springboks.

In his second Test, Fassi again showed his excellent finishing skills when he latched onto Elton Jantjies's perfectly time and weighted cross kick in the 19th minute to give the Springboks a 15-3 lead against Argentina.

The Springboks went on to win the Rugby Championship game against Argentina 32-12 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Nienaber was effusive in his praise for Fassi, saying that playing Fassi at wing was aimed at getting him up to speed with the demands of Test rugby before moving him to fullback.

"Aphelele is an unbelievably talented player and he's a full-back and remember, a fullback and a wing should have the same skillset facing high balls, making decisions and finishing," Nienaber said.

"It's similar to Dan Carter when he got into the All Blacks. He was a flyhalf for his province, but he was a 12 for the All Blacks.

"That took away the decision-making, but allowed him to learn and execute while Andrew Mehrtens was the flyhalf.

"Although Aphelele trains at fullback a lot, he currently plays wing for us and that requires a different skill-set.

"We've moved him from the decision-making role, not that he makes bad decisions, but it's about getting used to the pace of the game and the physicality.

"He will play a lot of Test matches for South Africa at 15 because he's a quality player. There's a bright future for him. He may get a chance to play fullback later in the season."

A facet the Springboks started slowly in, but excelled remarkably as the game wore on, was the kick-chase and the high ball reception.

While Argentina's back three initially had the grip on the Boks in that department, they host gained control.

Fassi's try was a direct result of a contestable kick that was chased well and collected by lock Eben Etzebeth.

Nienaber said the improvement in that facet was squarely down to the work assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has put in with the players.

"Mzwandile Stick works with the guys there and he puts in a massive effort. He's the one who works with the guys and he's a trojan in that department," Nienaber said.