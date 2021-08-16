Elton Jantjies and Boks stick to their plans: 'It was massive for us'

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies somehow conjures up moments of magic that ensures he remains aforethought from a selection perspective.

One of his moments was the cross-kick that led to Aphelele Fassi's 19th minute try in the Boks' 32-12 win over Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Jantjies, though, understands his senior role in the team and why everything is team-orientated.

With Morne Steyn and Handre Pollard stealing the flyhalf limelight during the British & Irish Lions Series, it would be very easy to forget about

The thing about Jantjies, though, is that he does things that serve as a reminder of his great ability as a pivot.

At Test level, he's had to shelve his bags of well-proven tricks, but when the need arises, like in Aphehele Fassi's 19th minute try in the Springboks 32-12 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, he provided a kick pass that caught the Pumas napping.

The Boks have been criticised for being unimaginative, yet they've been finding successful ways to score tries.

Jantjies, though, has grown beyond doing things for himself and always has the team goal in mind.

The Boks' securing a bonus-point win that came with a fair bit of confusion was the most important thing for Jantjies.

"It was massive for us to get the result and it was important for us to get the bonus point," Jantjies said.

"We mentioned during the week that Argentina is a world-class team and they bring a lot of emotion.

"They've got a good coaching staff and you can see they know what their plan is. You could see in the game they tried to implement their plan."

Jantjies was also happy that they didn't need to deviate from their much-maligned way of playing rugby, even though it is clear tweaking will have to be made for the Australian and New Zealand challenges.

How much tweaking of that plan will be seen when the Boks play Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday in the second Rugby Championship Test?

"We handled their plans quite well while also sticking to our plan. At the end of the day, we got the right results," said Jantjies.