34m ago

add bookmark

Elton Jantjies and Boks stick to their plans: 'It was massive for us'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

  • Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies somehow conjures up moments of magic that ensures he remains aforethought from a selection perspective.
  • One of his moments was the cross-kick that led to Aphelele Fassi's 19th minute try in the Boks' 32-12 win over Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.
  • Jantjies, though, understands his senior role in the team and why everything is team-orientated.

With Morne Steyn and Handre Pollard stealing the flyhalf limelight during the British & Irish Lions Series, it would be very easy to forget about Elton Jantjies.

The thing about Jantjies, though, is that he does things that serve as a reminder of his great ability as a pivot.

At Test level, he's had to shelve his bags of well-proven tricks, but when the need arises, like in Aphehele Fassi's 19th minute try in the Springboks 32-12 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, he provided a kick pass that caught the Pumas napping.

The Boks have been criticised for being unimaginative, yet they've been finding successful ways to score tries.

Jantjies, though, has grown beyond doing things for himself and always has the team goal in mind.

The Boks' securing a bonus-point win that came with a fair bit of confusion was the most important thing for Jantjies.

"It was massive for us to get the result and it was important for us to get the bonus point," Jantjies said.

"We mentioned during the week that Argentina is a world-class team and they bring a lot of emotion.

"They've got a good coaching staff and you can see they know what their plan is. You could see in the game they tried to implement their plan."

Jantjies was also happy that they didn't need to deviate from their much-maligned way of playing rugby, even though it is clear tweaking will have to be made for the Australian and New Zealand challenges.

How much tweaking of that plan will be seen when the Boks play Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday in the second Rugby Championship Test?

"We handled their plans quite well while also sticking to our plan. At the end of the day, we got the right results," said Jantjies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipelton jantjiesrugby
loading... Live
England 391/10
India 364/10 & 181/6
View More
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
47% - 553 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
44% - 519 votes
Third
6% - 71 votes
Bottom
2% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo