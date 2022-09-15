43m ago

Elton Jantjies' Japanese club 'investigating, seeking info' after affair bombshell

Herman Mostert
Elton Jantjies' Japanese club, the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, are in talks with the player after news broke over a highly publicised alleged affair with Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Red Hurricanes coach, Johann Ackermann, told Netwerk24 that club management was busy obtaining information and discussing the matter with the player and his agent.

"They're busy investigating everything to gain the necessary information. There's always two sides to every story," Ackermann told the Afrikaans publication.

Ackermann, who was also Jantjies' head coach at the Lions, said he only knew what was being reported on the matter in the media. Matters are now in the hands of team management, Jantjies' agent and the player himself.

Jantjies and Simjee were both sent home from Argentina, where the Boks are preparing to face the Pumas in the Rugby Championship, after reports emerged of an alleged affair in Mbombela.

Jantjies, who is married with three children, reportedly failed to settle a guesthouse bill in Mbombela where he stayed outside the team hotel that amounted to R26 000, according to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

The bill is said to have been settled eventually and Springbok management commented that "no team protocols were breached" in the incident.

HAZYVIEW, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 27: Elton Jantjies d
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)
Gallo Images

Meanwhile, Jantjies' wife, Iva, told News24 on Wednesday that she expected her husband to return to their home in Japan next week.

She said she was "not sure" how she felt about the relationship.

"We have been together since 2014 and had our ups and downs like every other couple. I have always been there to support him through good and bad times, and I still am. When we met, he was not even part of the Bok squad, we worked really hard for him to achieve his goals and dreams. [I] sacrificed so many things, including my career and my dreams," she said.

She added that she would "probably not" remain romantically involved with Jantjies.

Jantjies' lawyer, Nabeela Moola, said she had not received any instructions from her client about the allegations.

According to Iva, her husband denied the allegations.

