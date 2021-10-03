Elton Jantjies praises Bok team-mates after All Blacks win: 'It was an 80-minute performance'

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies said their plans for the All Blacks paid off with victory in Saturday's Test in Gold Coast.

The Springboks beat their fierce rivals 31-29 to snap a three-match losing streak in Australia.

Jantjies said the victory, their sixth of the year, was a total team effort.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies said their plans in the 31-29 win against the All Blacks in Gold Coast paid off despite the close nature of the game.

The Springboks clawed back from a 20-11 half-time deficit and prevented the All Blacks from adding to their three first-half tries.

Jantjies, who came on as a second-half replacement for S'bu Nkosi, a move that saw Handre Pollard moving to inside centre and relinquishing the kicking responsibilities, played a huge role in the second half comeback.

Jantjies was the subject of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's peculiar decision of not fielding him in last week's 19-17 loss to the All Blacks in Townsville.

"We had a plan and we executed it very well. With our defence and our kicking game, we built pressure," Jantjies said.

"Overall, it was a good performance from every department even though there were cynical penalties we could have avoided.

"It's rugby and we're going to make mistakes, but it's also about how we can bounce back from those mistakes.

Jantjies said Nienaber, who regretted being reticent with his substitutions last week, said Nienaber must be credited for being bolder with his decision to back the replacements.

"It was an 80-minute performance from the guys who started and the guys who were on the bench played a massive role," Jantjies said.

"Credit must also go to the coach for believing in the guys who are on the bench and trusting them to do the job."