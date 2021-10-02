Elton Jantjies spearheads the Super Subs as Springboks clinch epic win over All Blacks

Elton Jantjies was the Springboks' hero as his three vital interventions secured his side an epic, last-gasp 31-29 victory over the All Blacks at the Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

On as a replacement for the concussed Sbu Nkosi, the Lions legend produced the neat touch that led to Makazole Mapimpi's second-half try and coolly slotted the drop goal that, in hindsight, should've secured the win a few minutes before his final contribution - the match-winning penalty.

Indeed, South Africa's frustrating habit of making crucial errors at the most inopportune times seemed to have secured the New Zealanders another great escape when Jordie Barrett - their hero the previous week - squeezed a 78th minute penalty over after Franco Mostert failed to release from the tackle he made after the Kiwis caught the Boks with another short kick-off down the middle.

An air of despair hung in the air, especially after Jantjies had so niftily pierced the uprights after the Boks made good progress in their opponents' half moments previously.

But their luck was about to turn.

Despite securing possession and seemingly on their way to making things safe, the All Blacks' breakdown fell prey to the wily Duane Vermeulen, who showcased his almost peerless poaching skills with a vital steal.

The Boks had Frans Steyn on the field to attempt the penalty from about 55m out, but decided to go for touch.

A maul from the line-out stuttered initially before the forwards got momentum once a few Kiwi defenders broke off, allowing South Africa to patiently make their way to within 10m in front of their posts.

And, for once, the All Black defence was too overeager, straying off-side and handing Jantjies the opportunity to send local rugby fans into delirium.

It was no less than the Boks deserved as they produced their best performance by some distance in this season's Rugby Championship campaign, particularly in producing a second-half showing that was notable for its focus and composure.

South Africa also couldn't be accused of over-employing their much-maligned kicking game as they actively varied their attacking play and, when they did go with the boot, the majority of those hoists were accurate.

They started superbly, crossing the line in the sixth minute when Lukhanyo Am produced an outrageous, no-look backwards pass out of his left-hand after All Black hooker Codie Taylor knocked back a turnover, allowing Nkosi space to launch a well-timed pass for Damian de Allende to score.

Yet for the rest of the half, it seemed as if South Africa's best efforts would go unrewarded as the Kiwis relied on their ruthless counter-attacking skills and uncanny ability to score points from the most limited of opportunities to stay ahead.

The Springboks could rightly be criticised for their waywardness for most of the first half, with Willie le Roux in particular experiencing a nightmare at fullback.

It was his botched catch from a kick-off that led to Sevu Reece's slick opener for the Kiwis after Beauden Barrett's cross-kick, while he was also at fault in missing one of four tackles in the lead up to Ardie Savea's try.

He wasn't the only culprit.

Bongi Mbonambi made a storming charge for the line in the second quarter that really should've translated into a five-pointer, only for him to drop the ball inches from the line and Eben Etzebeth's drop at the front of a defensive line-out allowed Kiwi halfback Brad Weber to canter over for an opportunistic score.

Not to be denied though, the Boks emerged energised after the turnaround, squeezing their opponents with typically robust defence and some outstanding counter-rucking, headed by a superb Siya Kolisi, who went off in the 60th minute after a blow to the neck and head.

His absence seemed to have negated the Boks' ability to communicate effectively with referee Matthew Carley, who abruptly started to keep the All Blacks in the game with some soft calls.

There was no better instance of that than De Allende being penalised for an attempted intercept.

Yes, the imposing midfielder only went in with one hand and probably wouldn't have gathered it anyway, but for Carley to officially explain to "go in with both hands" was patently bewildering.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't matter.

Rather, the Boks could rejoice in the impact of their substitutes.

Steven Kitshoff scrummed superbly and stole a crucial New Zealand attacking line-out; Malcolm Marx was effervescent as breakdown hound and Frans Steyn's long-range kicking game after he replaced Le Roux at half-time was important.

It was the veteran utility back's excellent 50:22 kick that led to the Mapimpi try.

However, it's invariably a flyhalf that's under the most scrutiny when a rabbit needs to be pulled out of the hat.

Jantjies had a few all by the ears.

Point scorers:

Springboks - (14) 31

Tries: Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi

Penalties: Handre Pollard (4), Elton Jantjies (2)

Drop goal: Jantjies

All Blacks - (20) 29

Try: Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber

Conversion: Jordie Barrett

Penalties: Barrett (4)