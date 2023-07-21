Elton still in business? Nienaber doesn't rule out Springbok game time for fringe pivot

Elton Jantjies' dream of adding to his tally of international caps isn't as fanciful as one would expect.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber didn't rule out the possibility of giving the Lions legend some game-time if the team's No 10 riddle before the World Cup becomes more complex.

Willie le Roux has also positioned himself as a viable option to cover the position.

Elton Jantjies back in an actual new Nike Springbok jersey?

National coach Jacques Nienaber hasn't dismissed the idea of the experienced flyhalf making a previously improbable appearance before the World Cup in France in light of continued uncertainty over the injured Handre Pollard.

The Lions legend, voted Super Rugby's flyhalf of the decade in 2020, was only drafted into the squad following confirmation of Pollard's calf problem and, despite only being the third- or fourth-choice in the position, has been praised by teammates for his influence on training sessions.

While Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok could reasonably be expected to receive the bulk of the remaining game-time before the showpiece tournament, a sudden change in circumstances would mean that Jantjies would require match-fitness, too.

"We always said that Elton was our fourth choice flyhalf. He can become No 3, if Handre doesn’t make it," Nienaber said from the Boks' base in Pretoria, where they are preparing for next Saturday's final Rugby Championship encounter against Argentina at Ellis Park.



"The key thing is [Damian and Manie] will get the majority of game-time but Elton also needs it. He hasn’t played for a long time.

"We have to try and balance it as much as we can over the next couple of games. I don’t think there are a lot of countries with four flyhalves available."

Intriguingly, Jantjies could also easily find himself back in the international wilderness if Bok management decides that Willie le Roux's versatility can compensate for a lack of specialist cover in the No 10 jersey.

The mercurial 33-year-old has always been a key cog in the Boks' attacking apparatus, but his role as an alternative first-receiver and decision-maker has become more visible over the past year.

And his most recent campaign with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz has merely reinforced his suitability for becoming the Boks' main pivot cover in an emergency.

"The funny thing is, if you go back and look at Willie’s matches in Japan, he played more 10 than 15 for Toyota," said Nienaber, who was politely reminded by Jesse Kriel, who was sitting next to him, that it was "nearly every game".



"Willie is definitely an option."

That will definitely be in the offing if Willemse and Libbok provide enough evidence that they should be considered the only specialist candidates if Pollard isn't fit in time.

"He's an option much like what we did with Frans Steyn in the previous World Cup. We only went with two No 10s then in Elton and Handre, and then Frans was always our third-choice to stand in if there were injuries," said Nienaber.



"It will depend on if we go with two or three 10s – it is then that Willie becomes an excellent option to take over there."



