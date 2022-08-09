'Enforcer' Duane Vermeulen starts for Boks vs All Blacks in Frans Malherbe's 50th Test

The Springboks have named Duane Vermeulen to start at No 8 in their second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Fulcrum back-row forward Duane Vermeulen has been named to start at No 8 for the Springboks in their second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Vermeulen replaces Jasper Wiese in the starting XV, who drops to the bench, while Jesse Kriel takes the No 14 jersey vacated by Kurt-Lee Arendse's suspension as expected.

Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes in all for the game, including swapping hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, who started in Mbombela and bringing in Ox Nche for Trevor Nyakane, who misses out completely.

Herschel Jantjies also returns into match 23 for the first time since coming off the bench late in the Boks' win over Wales at Loftus last month.

"We made a few changes to the team, but Duane, Jesse and Herschel are all experienced players who know our systems well and have been stalwarts for the Boks," said Nienaber.

"Duane has a massive presence on the field and there is no bigger game for him to make his comeback from injury than facing the All Blacks.

"He is an enforcer on attack and defence and we know he will give everything against a physical All Blacks team that is desperate to bounce back strongly from a challenging run of results.

"Jasper is also a warrior, and we know that he will have an equally strong presence when he takes the field.

"Jesse has played over 50 Tests, and he has been waiting in the wings for his chance. He's played wing for us before, so we know what he can bring to the game, and we are also excited to welcome back Herschel, who has played an immense role in helping prepare the playing squad for the last two Tests."

The Ellis Park Test will also mark tighthead Frans Malherbe's 50th international, who had a storming match in the Springbok engine room.

"We are very proud of Frans, and it is up to the team to make it a memorable occasion for him by giving their all to register a victory," the coach said.

"Frans' work ethic is fantastic and although he is quiet off the field, he certainly makes his presence felt on the field."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

New Zealand

TBC