Rugby Championship

19m ago

add bookmark

'Enforcer' Duane Vermeulen starts for Boks vs All Blacks in Frans Malherbe's 50th Test

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Springboks have named Duane Vermeulen to start at No 8 in their second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
  • Head coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes in all for the game, including swapping hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx.
  • Jesse Kriel takes the No 14 jersey vacated by Kurt-Lee Arendse's suspension as expected.

Fulcrum back-row forward Duane Vermeulen has been named to start at No 8 for the Springboks in their second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Vermeulen replaces Jasper Wiese in the starting XV, who drops to the bench, while Jesse Kriel takes the No 14 jersey vacated by Kurt-Lee Arendse's suspension as expected.

Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes in all for the game, including swapping hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, who started in Mbombela and bringing in Ox Nche for Trevor Nyakane, who misses out completely.

READ | Lood de Jager expecting All Black backlash at Ellis Park: 'They'll come with everything they have'

Herschel Jantjies also returns into match 23 for the first time since coming off the bench late in the Boks' win over Wales at Loftus last month.

Jesse Kriel
Jesse Kriel. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Gallo Images

"We made a few changes to the team, but Duane, Jesse and Herschel are all experienced players who know our systems well and have been stalwarts for the Boks," said Nienaber.

"Duane has a massive presence on the field and there is no bigger game for him to make his comeback from injury than facing the All Blacks.

"He is an enforcer on attack and defence and we know he will give everything against a physical All Blacks team that is desperate to bounce back strongly from a challenging run of results.

"Jasper is also a warrior, and we know that he will have an equally strong presence when he takes the field.

 "Jesse has played over 50 Tests, and he has been waiting in the wings for his chance. He's played wing for us before, so we know what he can bring to the game, and we are also excited to welcome back Herschel, who has played an immense role in helping prepare the playing squad for the last two Tests."

The Ellis Park Test will also mark tighthead Frans Malherbe's 50th international, who had a storming match in the Springbok engine room.

"We are very proud of Frans, and it is up to the team to make it a memorable occasion for him by giving their all to register a victory," the coach said.

"Frans' work ethic is fantastic and although he is quiet off the field, he certainly makes his presence felt on the field."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche 

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

New Zealand

TBC

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby championshipduane vermeulenrugby
Fixtures
Sat 06 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
Sat 06 Aug 22 19:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 13 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. New Zealand
6
5
25
Team Logo
2. Australia
6
4
18
Team Logo
3. South Africa
6
3
15
Team Logo
4. Argentina
6
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo