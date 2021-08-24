Erasmus must be held to account but World Rugby to blame too, says former Welsh captain

A former Welsh captain says that although he believes Rassie Erasmus should be held to account for his video following the Springboks' first Test defeat against the Lions, the world governing body is not exempt from blame.

Paul Thorburn, who played 37 times for Wales and captained them on occasions, says Erasmus should never have criticized the officials following the game according to Wales Online.

“In rugby, it’s always been a given that coaches and players don’t criticise officials,” he said.

“You take the decisions that are given and you move on.

“That idea applied 30 years ago and it still applies today.

“But here we have seen someone criticising a referee for his performance," Thorburn said.

The former fullback, the tournament director at the 1999 Rugby World Cup believes World Rugby was right to call Erasmus to account and brought up his role of "water carrier" during matches as well.

“So I think it’s right that Erasmus is being called to account over what he said," he said.

“It isn’t just the video, though. There are other questions that need to be asked over his conduct as well.

“What was a director of rugby actually doing acting as a water carrier during matches?

“Whether that was within the rules or not, or a loophole that’s just been exploited, it shouldn’t have been allowed.”

World Rugby came under criticism too with Thorburn saying that due to the technology on hand, there was simply no reason for wrong decisions during a rugby match.

“We have a situation now where there is technology available for match officials to take advantage of,” he said.

“It’s not like in the days when I was playing when a referee made a decision in the heat of the moment and had to stand or fall by it. Nowadays, an official and his colleagues can go back and look at a call again to make sure they are right.

“Really, there can be no reason for wrong decisions any more, other than to suggest World Rugby have made the game so law-ridden that it’s become an absolute minefield.

“In that respect, blame lies with World Rugby," he added.

The problem, Thorburn believes, lie in the fact that modern rugby isn't as simple a game as it used to be.

“There are so many laws in the game, and laws have always been subject to interpretation by players and the officials." Thorburn said.

“For a casual observer, it must be hugely difficult to understand.

“There is so much that’s complicated and contestable.

“Rugby used to be a simple game, but it isn’t any more."