Ex-Bok shares views on Rassie video-gate: 'He wasn't thumb-sucking...'

Former Springbok wing Stefan Terblanche has shared his views on the video made by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus during the recent British & Irish Lions series.

After the Boks lost the first Test, Erasmus compiled 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry's performance.

Erasmus and SA Rugby now face a misconduct hearing for the video and both parties have already sought legal advice.

Terblanche told Sport24 last week that he felt Erasmus was correct in his analysis of the errors made by the officials but questioned the manner in which the video was distributed.

"Rassie is extremely knowledgeable about the game and knows the rules. I believe there must be a greater reason why Rassie went to those extreme to expose the levels of refereeing especially when the Springboks are involved," Terblanche said.

"He wasn't thumb-sucking and, according to the letter of the law, Rassie was correct. However, the way he got his message across (even though SA Rugby maintains the video was leaked) could be called into question and that is certainly what has got World Rugby's knickers in a knot and why they called a hearing."

Earlier reports indicated that Erasmus could be handed a lengthy suspension of some sorts, while in a worst-case scenario the punishment could even include null-and-voiding the result of the second Test which would then strip South Africa of their series win.

SA Rugby is also reportedly at risk of being punished financially with World Rugby contemplating withholding monetary support for a period of time.

"The Australians have obviously got a strong view on the issue because it was an Australian referee - Nic Berry - who was involved," Terblanche added.

"The ARU took a strong stance and said Rassie should be punished for it. There will definitely be some form of punishment but whatever that will be for Rassie and/or SA Rugby remains to be seen.

"From a sanctioning perspective, I've got absolutely no idea what World Rugby are going to do and how they will approach it. The question is will they throw the book at Rassie and really punish him hard? There are other rugby nations who say that it was unacceptable the way he handled it but Rassie felt strongly about it. He said in the video that it was not the views of SA Rugby or the management team but rather in his personal capacity. Only time will tell how the saga unfurls."

